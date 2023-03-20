Funke Akindele Deletes Political Posts On Instagram After Electoral Defeat.

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nollywood actor and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Funke Akindele, has deleted all campaign-related posts on her Instagram page after suffering electoral defeat.

Checks by THE WHISTLER revealed that the screen diva had deleted all political posts concerning herself and her principal, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor after they were defeated in the governorship election of Lagos State.

Adediran and Akindele were the governorship and deputy governorship of the People’s Democratic Party in last Saturday’s election.

Akindele’s action comes hours after the 2023 gubernatorial elections took place in Lagos.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission

Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes while the Labour Party’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour got 312,329 votes and Jandor came a distance third with 62,449 votes.