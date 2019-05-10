KANO: Why I Created New Emirates – Ganduje

Advertisement

Following public reaction that trailed his assent to the bill seeking to split the Kano emirate council into four additional emirates in the state, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has defended the action.

He denied that the action was targeted at humiliating the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

He spoke with State House correspondents in Abuja.

Advertisement

Ganduje had assented to the bill seeking the establishment of four additional first class Emirates in Kano State.

The Kano State House of Assembly had passed the bill for the creation of four additional first class Emirates to be situated in Rano, Gaya, Karaya and Bichi.

This follows the approval of the amendment of the local government and chieftaincy affairs law by the lawmakers, during their sitting on Wednesday.

The governor noted that his decision was to bring the traditional institution to be more involved in developing the state and encouraging people’s participation.

Ganduje added that by constitutional provision, the emir ordinarily reports to a local government chairman, not the governor.

Advertisement

He also replied those saying that his action destroyed the heritage of the Kano State people, dating back 800 years, saying that such persons were entitled to their opinions.

On whether Sanusi was the target, he replied, “It is not vendetta, I am not against him.

“In fact, he is supposed to be reporting to the local government chairman according to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is the local government chairman that he is supposed to discuss issues with not the governor.

“So, this is celebrated by the people of Kano State and we will make sure that the new emirate councils are effective in terms of developing Kano State,” he added.