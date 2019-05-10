Sponsored

EFCC Reveals Why Naira Marley Was Arrested

Celebrities
By Esther Emmanuel
Naira-Marley-EFCC

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed the reason behind Nigerian singer, Naira Marley’s arrest.

RELATED

EFCC Arrests Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley

‘Angel’ Jailed For Internet Fraud

Naira Marley was reportedly arrested because of his involvement in advance fee scam and other related cybercrimes.

The acting EFCC spokesperson, Mr Tony Orilade, in an interview with Premium Times, said, “Yes, he is with us. He’s not the only person; he had some other persons also arrested alongside (him). They were arrested in relation to advance fee fraud — Internet-related cases and all of that. Give me a little time and I will get you the details.”

Advertisement

The news of Naira Marley’s arrest first broke on his birthday Friday, May 10, 2019.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!