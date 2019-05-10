EFCC Reveals Why Naira Marley Was Arrested

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed the reason behind Nigerian singer, Naira Marley’s arrest.

Naira Marley was reportedly arrested because of his involvement in advance fee scam and other related cybercrimes.

The acting EFCC spokesperson, Mr Tony Orilade, in an interview with Premium Times, said, “Yes, he is with us. He’s not the only person; he had some other persons also arrested alongside (him). They were arrested in relation to advance fee fraud — Internet-related cases and all of that. Give me a little time and I will get you the details.”

The news of Naira Marley’s arrest first broke on his birthday Friday, May 10, 2019.