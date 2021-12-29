Garba Shehu Recovers From COVID-19, Prays For Those Suffering From Disease

President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior media assistant, Garba Shehu, has recovered from the COVID-19 disease.

The presidential aide who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 had confirmed his positive status at the weekend but said that he was feeling mild symptoms of the disease.

Shehu took to his Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon to announce his recovery from the disease which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19. My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who prayed, called or texted expressing your concerns for me. May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon,” wrote the presidential aide.

Shehu was, however, quiet on the status of other presidential aides and members of President Buhari’s cabinet who were reported to have contracted the virus.

Recent reports had said that the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, amongst others, had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, latest figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that the country recorded 599 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The new cases were recorded in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with Delta State accounting for the highest tally.

The new cases were given as Delta (194), Edo (94), FCT (80), Kaduna (48), Lagos (35), Ondo (23), Kano (21), Rivers (20), Kwara (20), Ogun (18), Plateau (12), Abia (8), Cross River (8), Ekiti (6), and Bauchi (3).