Garo Sworn In As Kano Deputy Governor

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Murtala Sule Garo has been sworn in as the new Deputy Governor of Kano State, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of his predecessor nearly six weeks ago.

The oath of office was administered by the state’s Chief Judge in a ceremony held in Kano in the presence of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Garo, who previously served as Commissioner for Local Government Affairs in Kano State, was nominated by Governor Yusuf to replace Abdussalam Gwarzo, who resigned from the position on March 27, 2026.

Former presidential spokesman Bashir Ahmad congratulated Garo on his inauguration, expressing hope that he would work effectively alongside the governor to advance development and prosperity in the state.