Soludo Names 18 Commissioners, Assigns Portfolios For Confirmation

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has presented the first batch of commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Somtochukwu Udeze, received the list during Tuesday’s plenary and referred it to the Committee on Screening and Election Matters for screening and possible confirmation.

The list contains 18 nominees with their respective portfolios.

The nominees include Ben Odoemena (Agriculture); Chukwukadibia Okoye, FCCA (Budget and Economic Planning); Udoji Amedu (Culture, Entertainment and Tourism); Ekene Ogugua (Education).

Others are Clem Aguiyi (Environment); Izuchukwu M. Okafor (Finance); Afam Obidike (Health); Law Mefor (Information and Value Reformation); Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN (Justice/Attorney-General); Offornze Amucheazi, SAN (Lands); and Vin Ezeaka (Local Government and Community Affairs).

Also on the list are Prof. Charles Ofoegbu (Petroleum and Mineral Resources); Chijioke Oseloka Ojukwu (Physical Planning and Urban Development); Casmir Agummadu (Power); Okey Ezeobi (Works and Infrastructure); Eddy Ibuzo (Transport); Esther Onyekesi (Women Affairs and Social Development); and Patrick Agha, MBA (Youth Development and Sports).

Advertisement

Some commissioners retained from the governor’s first term include Afam Obidike, Law Mefor, and Patrick Agha, who all returned with their previous portfolios.

After receiving the list, the Speaker referred it to the relevant committee for screening in line with legislative procedures.