Regulatory Success Must Be Measured By Results, Not Circulars– Eyesan

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The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has said that regulatory success in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector must no longer be judged by the volume of circulars and directives issued, but by tangible, measurable outcomes such as production growth, investor confidence, operational efficiency, and improved sector performance.

She made this known in an interview with Upstream Gaze, the official magazine of the NUPRC, where she outlined the Commission’s reform priorities and its evolving regulatory philosophy under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

According to her, the upstream regulator is deliberately shifting away from a process-heavy system toward a performance-driven framework where impact, not paperwork, defines success.

“Regulatory success must be measured not by the number of circulars issued, but by tangible outcomes,” she said. “These include higher production, improved safety performance, credible hydrocarbon measurement, reduced losses, faster approvals, and renewed investor confidence.”

Eyesan explained that the reform agenda is anchored on the PIA, which provides a modern legal framework designed to make Nigeria’s upstream sector more transparent, efficient, and globally competitive.

She said the Commission is repositioning itself from a traditional enforcement-focused regulator into an enabling institution that actively supports investment, while still maintaining strict compliance with technical, environmental, and safety standards.

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At the heart of this shift is a strong emphasis on measurable performance rather than administrative output.

“We are moving toward a system where what matters is not how many directives are issued, but how much production is achieved, how efficiently operations run, and how much value is created for the economy,” she said.

Eyesan said one of the Commission’s immediate priorities is to place Nigeria’s upstream sector on a stable growth path capable of meeting national production targets.

She noted that the goal is to restore output toward two million barrels per day in the short term and three million barrels per day by 2030 through improved field development execution and optimisation of existing assets.

“Our focus is on getting more from existing fields through enhanced recovery, reservoir management, well interventions, and faster execution of field development plans,” she said. “We are also working to reduce deferments and non-technical losses that affect production efficiency.”

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She stressed that accurate hydrocarbon accounting and real-time production data remain critical to improving transparency, investor confidence, and national planning.

A major challenge in the sector, according to Eyesan, has been regulatory delays and uncertainty, which the Commission is addressing through strict timelines and digital transformation.

She said the NUPRC is introducing service-level agreements (SLAs) that define clear timelines for approvals of licences, permits, and field development plans.

“We are building a regulatory environment where approvals are predictable, time-bound, and transparent,” she said. “This is essential for reducing uncertainty and improving Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination.”

To support this, the Commission is deploying digital tools such as end-to-end e-permitting systems, automated workflows, and online submission platforms to reduce bottlenecks and improve efficiency.

Eyesan emphasised that predictability is a key requirement for attracting long-term investment in the global energy sector. “A predictable and transparent regulator lowers risk, reduces costs, and gives investors the confidence to deploy capital,” she said.

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The Commission is also intensifying structured engagement with industry stakeholders, including operators and service providers, to identify and resolve bottlenecks early and collaboratively.

While pushing for higher production, Eyesan said safety, environmental protection, and community stability remain non-negotiable pillars of regulation. She said the Commission is strengthening risk-based inspections, improving compliance enforcement, and aligning operations with global best practices.

“We are reinforcing gas flaring reduction, emissions monitoring, and improved measurement systems as part of our sustainability agenda,” she said.

She also highlighted the importance of the Host Community Development Trust framework under the PIA, describing it as essential for maintaining peace in producing areas and ensuring uninterrupted operations.

Eyesan said the overall reform direction reflects a shift toward results-driven regulation, where success is defined by outcomes such as production growth, investment inflows, approval timelines, and operational efficiency not the volume of regulatory activity.

She added that internal systems within the Commission are also being strengthened to ensure accountability, transparency, and measurable delivery.

“Our reforms are designed to ensure regulation delivers real economic value,” she said. “When investors see faster approvals, stronger data integrity, and consistent implementation of the PIA, confidence naturally follows.”

She concluded that the ultimate objective is to position Nigeria as Africa’s most competitive upstream petroleum investment destination driven not by regulatory volume, but by real results across production, investment, and sustainability.