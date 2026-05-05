‘We Built This Party’ — Kano NDC Rejects Kwankwaso

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The Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress is in turmoil after the party’s chairman, Usaini Isa Mai Riga, openly rejected moves to hand control of the party structure to former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who joined the NDC on Sunday alongside Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Mai Riga has vowed to resist any attempt to displace the existing executives.

Speaking in an interview with THE WHISTLER in Kano, Mai Riga said two separate meetings convened to integrate Kwankwaso into the party broke down over disagreements on leadership arrangements, with the former governor reportedly insisting on full control of the party structure.

“He wants us to hand over the entire party to him, despite the sacrifices we made when the party had little or no presence,” Mai Riga said, adding that the current leadership would pursue all lawful avenues to prevent a takeover.

The chairman further alleged that the NDC’s national leadership directed the suspension of the planned state congress in Kano — while similar congresses proceeded in other states — to pave the way for Kwankwaso’s takeover.

He said the directive was the reason he was absent from the congress venue.

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Mai Riga also noted that Kwankwaso had yet to formally engage the state executive committee since arriving in Kano on Monday, delegating discussions instead to former deputy governor Aminu Abdussalam.

However, the Kwankwasiyya Movement pushed back on the allegations.

Spokesperson Mansur Kurugu said that neither Kwankwaso nor his followers joined the NDC to seize structures, but to grow the party.

He said the national leadership’s decision to halt the congress was routine and that the exercise would proceed in due course.

“Of course you don’t expect somebody like Kwankwaso to join any party and you say he won’t have a say in it in his state,” Kurugu said.

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“But the chairman should calm down — state congress will be held and everyone will get what he deserves.”

Kwankwaso is expected to hold consultations with close allies in Kano to deliberate on electoral strategies ahead of the 2027 general elections.