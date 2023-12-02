GAZA: Israel Slams ‘Disgraceful’ Position Of UN As IDF’s War With Hamas Resumes

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Eli Cohen, has called out the United Nations over its position regarding Israel’s resumption of its war with Hamas militants in Gaza, Palestine.

Cohen tagged the UN Women’s call for investigation of crimes in Gaza as a disgrace aimed at isolating Israel.

Advertisement

The UN Women, an agency within the international agency, on Friday, expressed deep regret that military operations have resumed in Gaza, maintaining that “all women, Israeli women, Palestinian women, as all others, are entitled to a life lived in safety and free from violence.”

The UN women went on to condemn Hamas’ attacks on Southern Israel but called for investigation of both side of the divide.

“We unequivocally condemn the brutal attacks by Hamas on Israel on 7 October. We are alarmed by the numerous accounts of gender-based atrocities and sexual violence during those attacks.

“In all conflicts, UN women fully supports rigorous investigations and Commissions of Inquiry where they exist. We are actively supporting the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, which began its investigation into sexual violence very shortly after the attacks occurred,” UN Women stated on its official website, while calling for submissions on gender-based crimes since 7 October.

Advertisement

The announcement by UN did not sit well with Cohen who accused the UN of dragging its feat regarding Hamas’ attacks for over two months.

Cohen tweeted via his X page on Saturday, “The conduct of UN Women, the UN Secretary-General, and other UN agencies since the October 7 massacre is disgraceful.

“UN Women’s announcement was both feeble and late, coming after nearly two months of silence during which war crimes, crimes against humanity, and *gender-based crimes carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization were ignored.

“The proposal to cede investigating to the UN’s Commission of Inquiry adds insult to injury, as the CoI is comprised of a clique of notorious antisemites. Any investigation must be conducted by a neutral and objective body and not by antisemitic Israel-haters.”

Cohen further called on the UN Women’s Executive Director to resign for failing to carry out her mission at this critical time.

Advertisement

Since the war began on October 7, over 15,000 Palestinians have died, according to Palestine authorities while the death toll In Israel stands around 1,200.