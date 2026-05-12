Ex-Power Minister Declares For Oyo Governorship

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A former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, who is an All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, has promised a “Rebirth Agenda” if elected in the 2027 general election.

Adelabu stated this on Tuesday in Ibadan when he declared his ambition to contest the governorship position in the state, pledging to reposition the state’s economy and ensure massive job creation.

The erstwhile Minister of Power said that the declaration marked the beginning of a movement to restore, rebuild, reposition, and reclaim Oyo State for genuine progress, prosperity, and people-centred governance.

He said that his development blueprint, tagged “Oyo Rebirth Agenda,” would feature effective local government administration and grassroots development, modern security architecture and public safety, and an agricultural revolution.

Adelabu further stated that, if given a chance, his agenda would focus on comprehensive social welfare, education reform, health transformation, urban development, civil service reforms, and women’s empowerment, among others.

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“I am contesting because governance must go beyond rhetoric; it must produce measurable development.

“I am contesting because I believe that for a better Oyo State, capacity matters, competence matters, character matters, compassion matters, and courage matters.

“I stand before you today with humility and a profound sense of duty to formally declare my intention to contest for the office of the governor of Oyo State in the 2027 general elections under the banner of the APC,” he said.

Adelabu called for continued unity among the APC in Oyo State, noting that unity remained a pathway to victory for the party in the forthcoming elections.

“This project is bigger than one man. It is a collective mission. We must unite, we must close ranks.

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“We must prioritise party supremacy, discipline, and shared victory over individual ambition.

“There is no progress without unity. There is no victory without solidarity. I call on all APC leaders, aspirants, stakeholders, and members: let us work together. Let us build together, let us win together,” he said.

The former minister and APC governorship candidate said that he was offering himself not as a perfect man, but as a prepared leader.

“Not merely as a politician, but as a servant. Not merely as an aspirant, but as a committed progressive determined to deliver results,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the declaration featured goodwill messages from various support groups and party chieftains from all tiers of government and the unveiling of a development agenda tagged “Oyo Rebirth Agenda”.