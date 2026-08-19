Ghana Court Remands Nigerian Accused Of Labone Bank Robbery Plot

A Nigerian national, Maazi Okechuku Augustine, has been denied bail and remanded in police custody in Ghana over his alleged involvement in a foiled bank robbery plot in Accra.

Augustine was arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court, where he pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery.

Following his plea on Wednesday, the court ordered that he remain in police custody until September 2, 2026, when he is expected to appear again.

Augustine was arrested on August 13 after the Ghana Police Service said it had foiled an alleged plot to attack three banks in the Labone area of Accra — GCB Bank, Ecobank and Zenith Bank.

The police said they received intelligence at about 10:45 a.m. that a gang was preparing to attack the banks and subsequently deployed officers to the area.

According to the police account, officers spotted suspected members of the gang in vehicles parked close to the banks.

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One of the vehicles allegedly sped away after its occupants noticed the police, leading to a chase that ended with Augustine’s arrest. Another occupant reportedly escaped.

The occupants of a second vehicle allegedly opened fire while attempting to flee, prompting a shootout in which two suspects were killed.

The police said two vehicles were recovered during the operation — a Toyota Highlander with registration number GS-1434-18 and a Hyundai Tucson with registration number GS 7915-17 — as well as a pistol.

However, the police account has been disputed by GCB Bank, which denied that its Labone branch was the target of an attempted robbery.

“GCB Bank wishes to clarify that no robbery or attempted robbery took place at our Labone Branch or on the Bank’s premises,” the bank said.

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The bank added that its premises were never breached and that no customers, staff, funds or property were affected.

The conflicting accounts have raised questions over the circumstances surrounding the operation and the police claim that the suspects were preparing to rob the three banks.

There have also been questions concerning one of the vehicles reportedly recovered from the suspects.

Checks reportedly showed that the Toyota Highlander bearing registration number GS 1434-18 had previously been listed by Ghanaian authorities as impounded in 2019.

The Nigerian High Commission in Ghana has intervened in the matter following Augustine’s arrest and the deaths of the two other suspects.

Destiny Austine Omon, media coordinator of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, questioned some aspects of the police account, including the location of the alleged robbery, the weapon reportedly recovered and the vehicles allegedly used.

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Omon noted that the Labone area is considered one of the most secure parts of Accra, being close to the 37 Military Hospital, the Ghanaian presidency, police headquarters and military cantonment.

He also questioned the recovery of only one pistol in an alleged operation involving armed robbers planning to attack three banks.

“It does not add up for armed robbers wanting to do that scale of attack to be arrested with only a pistol,” he said.

The President of All Nigerian Communities in Ghana was also reportedly sent to the Ghana Police Headquarters to seek clarification over Augustine’s arrest and the deaths of the other suspects.

Despite the concerns raised by the bank and Nigerian authorities, the Ghana Police Service has maintained that its officers successfully foiled a planned attack on the three banks.

With the latest court ruling, Augustine will remain in police custody pending his next appearance on September 2, while investigations and legal proceedings continue.