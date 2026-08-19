Lagos Warns Consumers As Expired Products Resurface With Fake Dates

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has warned residents against buying expired and near-expired products allegedly being reintroduced into the market with falsified production and expiry dates.

The agency raised the alarm over the reported circulation of devices and chemicals used to erase and reprint product dates, warning that the practice could expose unsuspecting consumers to unsafe and potentially harmful products.

LASCOPA General Manager/CEO, Afolabi Solebo, said consumer safety remained non-negotiable, stressing that the alteration of expiry dates violated the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency Law, 2025, as amended.

According to Solebo, LASCOPA enforcement teams have carried out inspections across all Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in the state, uncovering suspicious date coding, damaged packaging and other questionable products.

He warned that businesses found engaging in the practice would face appropriate sanctions, including seizure of products, closure of premises and prosecution in line with the law.

The agency urged consumers to carefully examine product labels before making purchases, particularly for smudged or altered dates, damaged packaging and other inconsistencies.

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Residents were also advised to patronise trusted vendors and retain receipts as evidence of purchase in case of complaints.

Solebo called on manufacturers to adopt clear and standardised labelling systems for batch numbers and expiry dates to prevent manipulation and protect consumers.

He said LASCOPA would continue its monitoring and enforcement operations across the state, urging residents to report suspicious products through official lines and email, as well as the agency’s official social media platforms or its office in Ikeja.

“Consumer safety remains a shared responsibility,” Solebo said, urging Lagos residents to remain vigilant and verify products before purchase.