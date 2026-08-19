Gombe Raises Varsity Funding By 56% To Avert ASUU Strike

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya has approved an additional N148.762m monthly subvention for the state university to facilitate the implementation of the Consolidated Academic Tool Allowance (CATA), effective from October 2026.

The approval, made on Wednesday, comes after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) branch at the institution issued a 14-week ultimatum to the state government on August 11, threatening an indefinite strike over outstanding demands.

The additional funding represents a 56 per cent increase in the university’s monthly subvention and is expected to cover the cost of the enhanced salary structure.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, Ismaila Misilli.

Njodi said the funds would be reflected in the 2026 supplementary budget, which is expected to be considered by the State House of Assembly in September.

“Governor Inuwa Yahaya has approved an additional N148.762 million monthly subvention to the institution to facilitate the full implementation of the Enhanced Salary Structure, known as the Consolidated Academic Tool Allowance, effective from October 2026,” the statement read.

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He said the governor had also directed the university management to begin processes for the payment of outstanding CATA arrears.

The government further directed the university management to work towards settling other outstanding staff obligations, including arrears of the 25 per cent and 35 per cent wage awards, minimum wage and Earned Academic Allowances.

Njodi said the outstanding obligations would be addressed in phases, depending on the university’s financial position and the need to avoid disruption of academic activities.

“Governor Inuwa Yahaya has also directed the university management to immediately commence the necessary processes for the payment of outstanding CATA arrears,” Njodi said.

The statement said the State House of Assembly had passed legislation establishing the Gombe State Education Trust Fund, with operations expected to begin in October 2026.

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It said the fund would provide a financing framework for education, particularly the state university and other state-owned tertiary institutions.

The government urged ASUU to consider the measures taken and assurances given by the administration, and called on the union and other stakeholders to support efforts to prevent an industrial dispute at the university.