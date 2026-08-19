Two Suspected Kidnappers Killed In Gun Battle With Anambra Police

Two suspected kidnappers were killed during a gun battle with police operatives along Ezeowelle Road in Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The exchange of gunfire followed an operation by officers of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, after they received intelligence on suspected armed criminals in the area in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Anambra State Police Command, the operatives came under attack after the suspects sighted them and opened fire.

The Command said two of the suspects sustained fatal injuries during the exchange, while other members of the gang escaped with gunshot wounds.

Police said an AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing four live rounds, a pump-action gun and five live cartridges were recovered from the scene.

The Command added that investigations have begun, while efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects.

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Police spokesperson SP Tochukwu Ikenga said further developments would be communicated as the investigation progresses.