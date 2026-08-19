Abuja Robbers Disguise As Hawkers To Attack Motorists — Police

Traffic robbers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) disguise themselves as hawkers along congested roads and traffic stops to carry out criminal activities, the FCT Police Command has said.

The command said it had arrested 10 suspected traffic robbers as part of an ongoing crackdown on criminal activities within the territory.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, disclosed this on Wednesday at the command headquarters in Abuja.

Sanusi said the operation followed complaints from members of the public about the activities of traffic robbers operating around congested roads.

“On Sunday, 16th of August 2026, following complaints from members of the public regarding the criminal activities of traffic robbers who sometimes disguise themselves as hawkers along congested roads and traffic stops, I charged all Divisional Police Officers particularly within the city centre to ensure the evacuation of such persons from our roads,” he said.

He said the operation had so far led to the arrest of 10 suspects, identified as Umar Salihu, Yusuf Isah, Aliyu Hamza, Abubakar Naziru, Muhammed Musa, Yagugu Mohammed, Suwidi Jibril, Kasimu Taraba, Abubakar Sani and Aminu Umar.

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“They are in custody undergoing investigations,” Sanusi said.

The commissioner also disclosed that 20 persons had been arrested for various traffic offences, particularly driving against traffic, popularly known as “one-way”.

“So far, we have arrested twenty (20) suspects for various traffic offences and they were all immediately charged to court,” he said.

Beyond the traffic robbery operation, the command said investigations into armed robbery and kidnapping had resulted in the arrest of 10 other suspects and the rescue of three kidnapped victims.

Sanusi said the investigation into an armed robbery reported in Nyanya on July 14 led police to uncover a similar robbery in Kubwa, with both incidents allegedly involving the same modus operandi.

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“Consequently, we expanded investigations and with the help of credible intelligence volunteered by well meaning members of the public as well as digital reconstructive intelligence, we trailed one Ismail Tasiu, a 32 year old man to a Hotel in Jabi district of the FCT where he was arrested in connection to the crimes,” he said.

He said Tasiu was arrested alongside 35-year-old Adamu Aliyu, who was identified as the alleged receiver of items stolen by Tasiu and his gang.

Police said five motorcycles, three knives, one licence plate and a face cap bearing the inscription “Kaduna State Vigilante Service” were recovered from the suspects.

“During the course of investigations, the following exhibits were recovered from them: Five (5) motorcycles. Three (3) knives. One (1) license plate number. One face cap inscribed with ‘Kaduna State Vigilante Service’ (KADVS),” Sanusi said.

In the kidnapping case, the command said three victims abducted from their residence in Nyanya on August 14 were rescued unharmed after police traced their abductors to New-Nyanya in Nasarawa State.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects were taken to New-Nyanya Area of Nasarawa state where they were kept hostage by their abductors,” the commissioner said.

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According to him, intelligence provided by a resident helped police track the suspects and arrest Godwin Afekhide and Aaron Ogbu, who were allegedly directly linked to the kidnapping.

“All three victims were rescued unharmed and reunited with their family,” he said.

The command also said its Violent Crime Response Unit Team 1 arrested six suspected armed robbers on July 28.

The suspects — Sanusi Yusuf, Zakari Mohammed, Sani Adamu, Abdulwasi Yahuza, Abdullahi Abah and Aliyu Mohammed — were allegedly involved in breaking into houses at night, stealing valuables and stabbing victims.

“Further investigations revealed that the gang specializes in breaking and entering into houses at night, stealing valuables and stabbing victims,” Sanusi said.

The commissioner said the suspects and recovered exhibits remained in custody pending the conclusion of investigations and prosecution.

He urged FCT residents to provide the police with credible information on suspicious persons and activities within their communities.