‘God Gave Me 2nd Chance’ — Actor Kelechi Udegbe Says After Escaping Ghastly Car Accident

Popular Nollywood actor, Kelechi Udegbe, has narrowly escaped death after his involvement in a ghastly car accident.

The actor, in an Instagram post, expressed gratitude for the miraculous incident that could have “altered the course of my destiny.”

He shared a video clip of himself receiving medical treatment at a healthcare facility and photos of his damaged car, clearly showing the severity of the incident

Udegbe wrote: “With immense gratitude to God almighty, I write these words with a heart full of mixed emotions.

“I was involved in a ghastly car accident that almost altered the course of my destiny in almost a blink of an eye, but God, the MASTER PERFORMER, performed an unbelievable miracle and gave me a 2nd chance at life.”

While the accident left him with injuries, the actor assured his fans that he was in good shape and on the path to recovery, adding that he would soon return to doing what he enjoys best, promising to be back on their screens within a matter of days.

