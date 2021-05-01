‘God! I’m In Love-‘Kizz Daniel Gushes Over Birth Of Twins On Birthday

Nigerian musician Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, known by his stage name Kizz Daniel, has announced the birth of twin boys on Saturday.

He announced the arrival on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“There is no better way to celebrate my birthday, than announcing the arrival of my sons… Jelani and Jalil”, he wrote on Instagram.

The caption was accompanied by a photo of his hand holding the babies’ hands.

“Jelani with my dimples, Jalil with my eyes. God! I’m in love”, he wrote on his Twitter.

Kizz Daniel is a singer and songwriter known for songs like Woju, Laye, and most recently Nesesari.

He signed a record deal with G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013 but left the label following a publicized contract dispute and court case in 2017.

The label dispute led him to change his stage name from “Kiss Daniel” to “Kizz Daniel” in 2018.