Plot To Unseat Makinde Thickens As Senator Folarin Declares For Oyo Governorship, Olubadan’s Brother Returns To APC

The senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District at the Upper Legislative chamber, Senator Teslim Folarin, on Tuesday declared his intentions to contest the governorship election in Oyo State.

He said he was ready to win the election for the All Progressives Congress in 2023 during his declaration ceremony at the APC Secretariat in Ibadan.

The senator said members of the APC had come together now and are ready to return to the Government House

Folarin said Governor Seyi Makinde had failed the state in all the sectors, saying the security situation in the state had become terrible with many cases of killing all over the state.

He accused the governor of unleashing a ‘mad dog’ who he said had been killing and maiming many people in the state.

But he vowed that the APC would henceforth fight back if they were attacked.

He said, ” We have told him that from now on, if they slap us once, we will slap them back three times. They should try it to know we are not just mouthing it.”

He appealed to the members of party to work together to win all the elections which would be conducted in 2023.

The only senator elected on the platform of the PDP, Kola Balogun, who is a younger brother of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, formally joined the APC at the same ceremony.

He had resigned from the PDP last week after Makinde denied him the opportunity to return to the Senate.

The senator berated Makinde’s light up Oyo project describing it as a scam to enrich few individuals.

He said, “They claimed they are lighting up Oyo State with streetlights. Ask them, whose company is selling the diesel they use to power the generator they use to run the streetlight. They are just serving their personal interests.

“I didn’t defect into the APC. Rather, I came back home. I went to the PDP on sabbatical.

“The senatorial ticket the Oyo PDP gave to me was fake. Everyone else they gave it to rejected it. I accepted and secured victory for the party. Now they are making a useless case out of it.”