Northern Senators Decry Recurring Attacks In Plateau, Demand Preventive Action

The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has condemned the recurring attacks on communities in Plateau State, describing the latest killing of at least 25 people as “one too many” and calling for urgent measures to end the cycle of violence.

The senators, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, commiserated with families of victims of the overnight attack on Tuesday, August 18, in which local officials and residents said mostly women and children were hacked to death in their homes.

The Forum, in a statement signed by its chairman, Senator Abdulazzi Yar’ Adua, expressed sympathy with victims of previous attacks in Mangu and other parts of the state, warning that the sustained violence over the past three years required decisive action from governments at all levels.

According to the senators, communities in Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and other local government areas have witnessed repeated attacks that have left hundreds dead, thousands injured and tens of thousands displaced, while homes and farms worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

“This latest tragedy is one too many,” the forum said, stressing that “this cycle of bloodshed must end.”

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The Northern senators commended the Nigerian Army and the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), for their response to the attacks, particularly the deployment of additional troops and equipment to troubled communities.

They also welcomed the relocation of OPEP’s tactical headquarters from Jos to Mangu Local Government Area, saying the move would facilitate direct oversight and enable security forces to respond more quickly to emerging threats.

The forum also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Plateau State and interventions by the Federal Government, but urged the state government to complement the efforts within its constitutional and budgetary powers.

The senators called for genuine dialogue among farmers, herders and traditional institutions to address disputes over land use, grazing routes and compensation for destroyed farms and homes.

They further urged the state government to establish a transparent compensation and resettlement framework for victims and internally displaced persons, arguing that justice rather than reprisal should be the response to the violence.

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The forum also called for urgent investment in security technology, including drones, closed-circuit television cameras and early warning systems, particularly in identified flashpoints such as Ampang, Kombul, Mangu and the Gindiri axis.

The senators said the constitutional responsibility of the government to protect citizens must be matched by concrete action.

“The security and welfare of the people is the primary purpose of the government under Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution. That duty must now be matched with action, not only condolences,” they said.

The forum urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies in efforts to apprehend the perpetrators, while calling on governments at all levels to move from a reactive approach to violence to one focused on prevention.

It prayed for the repose of those killed, the speedy recovery of the injured and comfort for the bereaved families.