Google Plans Mass Sacking, To Replace 12,000 Employees With Artificial Intelligence Device

Google’s parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGLE) is laying off 12,000 employees and will replace some jobs with Artificial Intelligence.

Alphabet tool employees in a memo on Friday said that it is planning to cut six per cent of workforce.

The move will result in total tech job losses above 200,000 since the start of 2022.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”

“I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here,” Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai said in a letter to employees.

Enterprise software giant Sales force has also announced it would lay off 10 per cent of its employees.

Twitter sacked half its workforce of 7,500 after it was acquired by Elon Musk.

The cuts come at a delicate moment for the U.S. company, which has long been the leader in key areas of AI research.

Microsoft this week said recession projections could force it cut 10,000 jobs.

Pichai added that Google was planning “to share some entirely new experiences for users, developers and businesses. (The company has) a substantial opportunity in front of us with AI across our products.”