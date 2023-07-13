Gov Oborevwori Calls For Legislature-Executive Cooperation At Technical Session For Speakers

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At a one-day technical session/induction held on Thursday, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State urged the newly elected Speakers of State Houses of Assembly to prioritize unity and collaboration between the legislature and the executive.

The session was organized to enhance the capacity of the speakers and strengthen the executive-legislature relationship.

Governor Oborevwori began his remarks by commending the organizers for their laudable initiative and expressing confidence that the forum would enrich the library of thought and information on executive-legislature relations. He also took the opportunity to congratulate the newly elected Speakers, emphasizing the challenges they would face in their new roles.

Reflecting on the progress made in Nigeria’s democratic journey since 1999, Governor Oborevwori acknowledged that conflicts between the legislature and the executive for control and supremacy had led to instability, insecurity, and bad governance. However, he highlighted the positive developments, noting that there is now better understanding, harmony, and cooperation between the arms of government.

Drawing from his own experience as the longest-serving Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Governor Oborevwori emphasized the importance of humility for success in the office of Speaker. He encouraged the newly elected speakers to involve their colleagues, consult them, and promote transparency and accountability. The governor stressed that carrying oneself with a superiority mindset would be detrimental and advised against it.

Furthermore, Governor Oborevwori urged the speakers to view themselves as partners with the executive rather than rivals to their governors. He emphasized the need for cordial and symbiotic relations between the legislature and the executive to strengthen participatory democracy and promote development. The governor encouraged speakers to engage in civic dialogue, build consensus, and respect constitutional provisions and the delineation of political and governance boundaries.

Another key point highlighted by the governor was the importance of understanding the policies and programs of the executive.

Governor Oborevwori shared that his success as a speaker was attributed, in part, to his deep involvement in the policy initiatives of the executive. He emphasized that scrutinizing budgets, ensuring judicious resource allocation, and monitoring implementation required a thorough understanding of government policies.

Governor Oborevwori concluded his remarks by expressing his optimism that the emergence of many first-time legislators in the various state Houses of Assembly would lead to positive development and accelerated progress.

He called on the speakers to quickly acquaint themselves with the intricacies of lawmaking, emphasizing the seriousness and critical nature of their role. The governor urged the speakers to be good motivators and mentors to the new members of the House, leading by example and fostering unity of purpose.

The one-day technical session/induction provided a platform for the speakers to gain insights, exchange ideas, and enhance their capabilities as they embark on their roles as leaders in their respective state legislatures.

In his remarks, Chris Pycroft, Development Director at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in Nigeria said the country’s development will be threatened without respect for rule of law, freedom to vote and be voted for, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and the right to hold government accountable.

Pycroft assured Nigeria of his country’s continued support to eradicate poverty and achieve peace, equity, and prosperity for all citizens.

“We will continue to support you and the people of Nigeria to eradicate poverty and achieve peace, equity, and prosperity for all. As leaders, you should seize the opportunity to set the agenda for Nigeria’s development.

He told the lawmakers that their “reform and legislative agenda should be participatory, consultative, and inclusive.

“Rebuilding trust and the social contract between Nigerians and the government is of upmost importance.”

Pycroft added, “The recent 5th Alteration of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that grants financial and administrative autonomy to State Houses of Assembly provides a good opportunity to turn the tide in favour of development.

“State parliaments now have the resources to engage constructively with the Executive to deliver on the needs of Nigerians.

“Nigerians are counting on you to use your democratic mandate to deliver tangible improvements in their lives. The UK is committed to supporting you in these efforts and in supporting Nigeria’s democracy”