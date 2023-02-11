Governor Adeleke Invites Civil Servants For Valentine Day Dance Competition

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has invited Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Non-Ministerial Departments, Directors-General, Heads of Local Government Administration, and all civil servants in the state to 2023 Valentine day celebrations which include dance competition.

This is contained in a circular from the office of the Head of Service, K. N Akintola with reference number SMD.61 Vol.IV/5 dated February 10th 2023 sighted by THE WHISTLER.

The circular titled, “Annual Valentine Day Celebration” directed all civil servant of Osun State to be seated at the venue of the programme as Governor Adeleke will be the ‘father of love’ for the day.

The circular read; “The year 2023 annual valentine Day Celebration for the entire Public Servants in the State comes up on Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at White House Car Park, Abere. The programme will feature: Table Tennis, Draft, Ayo Olopon, Ludo, Dressing Parade, Dancing Competition, Questions and Answers among others

“﻿﻿﻿Consequently, Public Servants who are interested in the above games are to register with Comrade Agboola on Phone No. 08034648367 and Comrade Semiu on Phone No. 08061674458. Please note that only those who register will be allowed to participate in the game.

“﻿﻿﻿The Executive Governor. Osun State, His Excellency. Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke is the Father of Love for the day while the Head of Service is the Chief Host. Therefore, all members of Staff are to be seated by 10:00am.

I am to request all Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies and Heads of non-Ministerial Agencies including Local Goverment as well as Local Council Development Authorities are requested to comply and give the content of this Circular wide publicity among their Staff.”

THE WHISTLER findings revealed that civil servants have been celebrating Valentine since the administration of former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola but each ministry celebrates it differently without elaborate fanfare.