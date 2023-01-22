Governor Ikpeazu Declares Monday, Tuesday As Public Holidays For PVC Collection

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has declared Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th January 2023 as public holidays in the state.

The holiday is to enable Abians and residents who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) ahead of the forthcoming general elections to do so.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem, explains that all public offices and markets in the state are to remain closed except banks and those on essential duties.

It further urged those yet to pick up their PVC to take advantage of the opportunity to visit INEC offices or collection centres where they registered to collect their cards.

The executives of the various markets in the state are directed to ensure strict compliance to the directive in their various markets or be prepared to face appropriate sanctions.

The Independence National Electoral, INEC, had declared 29th January as deadline for the collection of PVCs.

