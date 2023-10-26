Governor Nwifuru Disburses N310m To 31 Communities In Ebonyi

245 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ebonyi State Governor on Thursday disbursed N10m each to 31 communities in the state to help them embark on projects of their choice under the Ebonyi State Community and Social Development Agency, a World Bank assisted intervention.

Governor Nwifuru while disbursing the cheques to the communities, implored them to make judicious use of the funds for the development of their communities and the good of Ebonyi State.

The Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, Leo Ekene Oketa, said that the community development is a popular World Bank Assisted project.

He explained that the communities that benefited from the projects are those who show readiness for the growth and development of their people.

Recall that the Governor last week also empowered 500 Ebonyi people with N2m each for them to convert their skills and talents into profitability through viable businesses.