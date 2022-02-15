Governorship Poll: Oyetola, Aregbesola APC Factions Urge Presidency To Quench ‘Fire In Osun’

The two factions of the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress are locked in war of words following the shooting which happened in Osogbo on Monday when the convoy of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.passed through the town.

The APC faction under the chairmanship of Gboyega Famoodun and backed by the governor called on the Presidency to warn the minister against allegedly using the NSCDC to unleash terror on the people of the state.

Famoodun in a statement on Tuesday also raised the alarm over alleged plot by the men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to disrupt the peace in the state ahead of the July governorship poll.

The party also called on the Inspector-General of Police to caution Aregbesola, and the Civil Defence Corps against carrying out the alleged plan to stoke violence in the state.

Famodu said, “Our party, the APC, the government and the citizens of Osun are not interested in any form of violence, and the selfish ambition of an individual or group isn’t worth the blood of any Osun citizen.

“The Civil Defence Corps have abandoned their legal duties and now provide cover for people who have ulterior motives and do not place any value on the blood of innocent citizens for as long as their wicked intentions are violently actualized.

“Osun has remained safe until the countdown to its party primaries. On the evening of February 14, the men of Civil Defence drove aggressively through the state capital, providing cover for the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and causing disruption of peace.

“It is ungodly, unfair and immoral for anyone to deploy taxpayers’ money against taxpayers, just like the Minister of Interior is doing with the men of Civil Defence Corps.

“We want the Presidency and all security agencies to urgently address the fire being stoked in Osun by the Minister of Interior and his henchmen as we pray for necessary interventions against the desperate assaults of desperate politicians on our state, our party and our citizens.”

Meanwhile, the Aregbesola faction of the APC party has said it has uncovered a plot by the state government to kill the minister.

The Publicity Secretary of the Aregbesola APC faction, Abiodun Agboola, said this on Tuesday.

He said “The heinous plan which was hatched at the Okefia Government House last night was to ensure that the Iwo Federal Constituency meeting is stopped.

“Sources revealed that the Governor Oyetola’s group were pained that the Minister escaped the assassination plot yesterday and are determined to make sure that he is hacked down today.

“The leadership of the Hon. Rasaq Salinsile led All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State of Osun therefore called on security agencies in the state to be proactive in designing a foolproof measure that will bring to naught, the evil plot by the Governor Oyetola’s group.

“We are reliably informed that some government officials, apparently acting on the directive of the governor met at the Government House till about 12am with the mandate to frustrate today’s meeting in Iwo by all means, including killing if it comes to that.

“Immediately after the meeting, our source said calls were put through to the government head thug to prepare his men very well for the execution of the evil plot.

“It would be recalled that Aregbesola escaped death yesterday when armed political hoodlums attacked his convoy at Orisunmibare, Osogbo.

“We are also reliably informed that plans are afoot by these desperate elements to clothe their thugs in Alhaji Moshood Adeoti’s T-shirts with the directive to attack members of the public and cause mayhem in town with a view to rope the gentleman aspirant in.

“We are therefore calling on security agencies to act professionally to nip the deadly plan in the bud.

“We also call on all men of goodwill across the state to plead with the Oyetola government from turning Osun into a jungle where all misunderstandings must be settled by violence.

“We note that things were not like this in eight years of his predecessor as Osun was credited with huge acknowledgement of peacefulness and tranquility.”