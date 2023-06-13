Grammy Adds ‘Best African Performance’ To Awards List

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Recording Academy (GRAMMY) is set to further accommodate the vibrant rhythms and unique melodies of African music with the introduction of a new award category titled “Best African Music Performance” for the 66th GRAMMY Awards in 2024.

According to a statement by the organizers on Tuesday, the landmark decision was unanimously approved during the Academy’s semi-annual Board of Trustees meeting in May 2023. The introduction of this category marks a significant step towards acknowledging the rich diversity and impact of African music on the global soundscape.

Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, shared his enthusiasm and the Academy’s rationale behind the introduction of the new category.

“The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest Category changes to our Awards process. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape,” he said.

The ‘Best African Music Performance’ category will spotlight recordings that echo local expressions from across the African continent. The category encompasses a wide range of music genres, including Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz, among others.

According to Mason, the introduction of this new category signifies the Academy’s commitment to recognize and appreciate a broader array of artists. “By introducing these new categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists,” he said.

This move ensures the representation and celebration of African music, its creators, and the unique cultural narratives they bring to the world stage.

Mason concluded, “We are excited to honor and celebrate the creators and recordings in these categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide.”

The new categories include Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.