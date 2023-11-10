‘Delay Is Not Denial’ — Excited Davido Celebrates 3 Grammy Nominations

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…As Burna Boy, Olamide, Asake, Arya Starr Bag Nominations

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has finally earned his first Grammy nomination.

The ‘Unavailable’ artist secured three nominations at the 66th Grammys. His fourth studio album ‘Timeless’ was nominated in the Best Global Music Album category, while ‘Unavailable’ and ‘Feel’ were nominated for Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance, respectively.

Davido took to his X page to express his excitement, saying: “3 nominations at the Grammys! Delay is not denial!”

Notably, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, and Olamide from Nigeria also earned nominations for the 66th Grammy Awards.

Davido will compete with Burna Boy, Arooj Aftab, Silvana Estrada, Béla Fleck, Falu and Gaurav Shah in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories.

In the Best African Music Performance category, he faces Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and South Africa’s Tyla.

He would also lock horns with Burna Boy, Susana Baca, Shakti, and Bokante in the Best Global Music Album category.

Burna Boy received four nominations, while, Asake, Ayra Starr, and Olamide garnered nominations for the first time.

Olamide, Asake, and Ayra Starr secured one nomination each.

In the inaugural Best African Music Performance category, they are competing against each other alongside South Africa’s Tyla.

The nominees in this category include Asake and Olamide’s ‘Amapiano,’ Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys,’ Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush,’ Davido and Musa Keys’ ‘Unavailable,’ and Tyla’s ‘Water.’

Burna Boy’s additional nominations encompass ‘Sitting On Top of the World’ featuring 21 Savage (Best Melodic Rap), ‘I Told Them’ (Best Global Music Album), and ‘Alone’ (Best Global Music Performance).

The 66th Grammy Awards will take place on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.