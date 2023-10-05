Greatness Olorunfemi: Maitama General Hospital Must Be Charged With Manslaughter – Senate Vows

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate on Thursday called for Maitama General Hospital to be charged with manslaughter for refusing to treat and save the life of Greatness Olorunfemi, the victim of ‘one chance’.

Recall Ms Olorunfemi was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle on September 26 by vehicle criminals popularly called ‘one chance’ who often resort to tricks to lure their victims

She reportedly sustained injuries and was rushed to the Maitama General Hospital by a good Samaritan but the hospital allegedly refused to accord her treatment.

She passed on at the gate of the hospital according to Senator Abdul Ningi, Bauchi Central, while speaking on the floor of the red chamber on Thursday.

Arising from what the Senate said was inhuman treatment of the deceased, it recommended that the hospital be charged for manslaughter while summoning the Inspector General of Police, Minister of Health and the hospital for investigation.

This followed a motion of Urgent National Importance by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, Cross River Central citing Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act, 2017.

He argued that the Act was not followed just as he informed the upper house that other Nigerians have been victims of such mistreatments from hospitals across the country in disregard to the Act.

The Senate also mandated the Minister of Health to carry out sensitisation across the country to force hospitals to comply with the act and treat gunshot victims or people that may be injured from incidents like Olorunfemi before the submission of a police report.

The Senate ruled, “Mandate committees on health FCT, and police affairs to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Greatness Olorunfemi and report back to the Senate in three weeks.

“Urge the Committees on Police Affairs and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with this resolution.

“Urge all the hospitals and health centres in the country to ensure compliance with the act by gunshot victims whenever they are brought before them.”