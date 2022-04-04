Lai Mohammed Replies Obasanjo, Says Kaduna Train Attack Meant To ‘Discredit Military’

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has disagreed with former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his claim that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is overwhelmed by the security challenges in the country.

Mohammed said that while the recent bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna may make it seem as though the military is overwhelmed, “that does not take away from the successes of our military in the last couple of years in fighting terrorism.”

The minister stated this during his appearance on TVC’s ‘This Morning’ programme on Monday.

“Our military…. they are doing their best. The government is by no means overwhelmed even if it appears to some that it is overwhelmed.

“And that is why I have tried to explain the successes of the military in recent times, the fact that thousands of terrorists have surrendered, the fact that we’ve retained territories, the fact that the Federal Government has also given the military [and] the security forces the platforms [and] enabling environment to win the war.

“So, for us, even if it looks like that like I said, when the terrorists attack like that, their aim is to really, with just one spectacular attack, discredit the military,” Mohammed said.

Obasanjo had while receiving a presidential aspirant, Ugochukwu Williams, at his Ota, Ogun State residence on Sunday, said that Nigerians must come to terms with the reality that “we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration, but we should not allow that situation to overwhelm Nigeria.”

The former president said that the collective effort of every citizen was now required to address the insecurity, saying “A situation where we are not safe on the roads, in the train [and] we are not safe at the airport, then what is remaining?”