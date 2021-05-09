Group Urges Buhari To Declare Bandits, Herdsmen Terrorists ‘To Show Seriousness’

48 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari should declare bandits and Fulani herdsmen terrorists to show his seriousness in combating insecurity in the country, Human Rights Liberty Access and Defenders said weekend.

HURIDE, in a release signed by its executive director, Dede Uzor, made available to THE WHISTLER in Abakaliki, said it was only through such declaration that the federal government would disapprove notions that it was behind the insecurity in the country.

Uzor regretted that activities of insurgents had spread across the federation, including Kaduna and Niger states where students of Greenfield University and School of Forestry were recently kidnapped with some killed and others still being held.

He said, “Many states in the north have been taken over by these murderous groups. If not checked, it can lead to disintegration of the country.

“The president has not shown any sign of seriousness in challenging these bloodletting groups, who are mostly mercenaries chased out from Libya, Mali, and other African countries who were given rousing welcome in Nigeria to help them win elections.

“Since then, they have seen in Nigeria an opportunity to unleash terror on indigenous people of the country.”

The group also called for a national security summit of political zones and ethnic groups to discuss the security situation in the country.

According to Uzor, “After the meeting, a state of emergency should be declared on the security of the country.”