Yoruba Activist Sunday Igboho Attacks Pastor Adeboye, Curse Leaders

Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has attacked the General Overseer of the Redemmed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for allegedly not identifying with the agitation for Yoruba nation.

Igboho spoke on Saturday night while featuring in an interview by his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki.

Koiki in the interview aired live on his Facebook page obviously wanted Igboho to commiserate with the cleric who lost his son, Dare, just about four days earlier, but the Yoruba nation agitator descended on the 79-year-old pastor.

He said he would not sympathise with Adeboye because he did not support the agitation for Yoruba nation despite his influence and the huge congregations in his churches all over the world.

Igboho said, ” Has Baba supported us? This is not a church programme. What is my concern with Baba Adeboye? I don’t have any business with him.

“Look at the huge number of people in Baba Adeboye’s church, he never asked them to join the struggle for Yoruba nation, so I don’t need to commiserate with him.

“God himself will soon begin to question the enemies of Yoruba nation. By the grace of God, I pray God to begin to kill the families of those opposing Yoruba nation. God, kill their children and wives.

“Anybody who is influential and doesn’t support Yoruba nation, wether pastor or anybody, who have large number of followers. those who see our suffering, they see that Fulani are kidnapping our people and they do not say anything against it, God, kill their wives and children. So shall it be.

“So, why should I now commiserate with one Baba, I am not going to do that.”

Igboho had earlier in the interview cautioned those abusing Yoruba monarchs. He said he made the mistake of raining abuses on the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi but he had apologised and the monarch had forgiven him.

He also called on the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Akanbi, to join the struggle against oppression of Yoruba by the Fulani.

Igboho also called on those attacking Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to desist. He said Tinubu himself knew that Fulani people would not give him the presidential ticket to rule Nigeria.

Igboho said Tinubu would eventually get the presidential ticket to be president of Yoruba nation.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ask Fulani people in the forests in Yorubaland to leave saying, he and his people would move into the forest to confront them brining from Monday.