JUST IN: Oyedepo Announces New Book Against Covid-19

The presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has announced a new book that will enlighten the public on how to “terminate” Coronavirus and other terminal diseases.

He disclosed this during the Church’s 40th anniversary Thanksgiving service on Sunday.

The title of the book is “Jesus Still Heals All Terminal Diseases Including Coronavirus.”

The cleric said people should not live in fear because Christ had redeemed mankind from all sicknesses.

The cleric stressed that God was positioning the church to be the world’s solution centre.

“Get this book and live free from every fear of the devil.

“They should come and find out from us how to deal with coronavirus at no cost,” he said.

Oyedepo further appreciated God for sparing the continent of Africa despite predictions that there would be many covid-19 deaths.

“Having had the least casualty of coronavirus in the world, come on give God praise,” he told the congregation.

Recall that the Bishop has been a strong critic of the measures imposed by governments following the covid-19 pandemic.

He had also warned that no one should be forced to take the vaccine.

He said on Sunday that if there was a plot to reduce population through the pandemic and covid-19 vaccine, God will abort it.

“It is not by force to take covid-19 vaccine.

“Let the light of this book liberate every captive from this pestilence and bless mankind worldwide,” he said.