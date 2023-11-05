Guber Poll: IGP Deploys 220 Vehicles, APCs, Tear Gas Canisters To Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed a total of 220 operational vehicles and Armored Personnel Carriers, APCs, to Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi States ahead of the November 11 Gubernatorial election.

The police in a statement on Sunday, a disclosed that it deployed water canons, helmets, bulletproof vests and tear gas canisters among others to the states.

“The IGP, therefore, urges all stakeholders in the 3 states to embrace peace, uphold the sanctity of the rule of law and be law-abiding in their endeavours before, during and after the elections as the Police and other security agencies have been placed on alert to avert any unruly acts capable of disrupting the elections in any of the states,” the police said.

The police noted that in a bid to achieve a smooth electioneering process, the IGP had organised training for police officers involved in election security management.

The police added that it also sought the approval of the Federal Government for the payment of their allowances and other necessary support to boost the morale of the officers during the operations.