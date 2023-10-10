Gunmen Kidnap Four Nasarawa Varsity Students As Police Begin Manhunt

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of four students of Nasarawa State University during the early hours of Tuesday from a house located at Angwan Kaare in Keffi LGA of Nasarawa State.

The kidnapped students are Rahila Hanya (SLT 100 Level), Josephine Gershon (Computer Science 100 Level), Rosemary Samuel of Business Administration 100 Level, and Goodness Samuel of the Department of Geography 100 Level.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Nasarawa state command, DSP Rahman Nansel, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia.

“The command is aware of the kidnapping at about 12:55 am, as a distress call was received that a house located at Angwan Kaare, Keffi, was invaded by unidentified armed men.

“The police, in collaboration with the military, responded accordingly and combed the area, but to no avail.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a manhunt for the culprits with a view to rescuing the four victims unhurt,” he said.

The University Head of Information and Protocol Officer, Comrade Abraham Ekpo, stated that he cannot speak on the issue because there has not been official information lodged to the institution about the incident.

” The Student Union Government (SUG) is yet to report the incident to the Vice Chancellor and until we get an official report from the SUG or from the police we can not make any statement,” he said.