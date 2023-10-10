Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict, Lagos Airlifts 310 Pilgrims Back To Nigeria

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group, Hamas, the Lagos State government has airlifted 310 people who went to Israel on a holy pilgrimage back to Nigeria.

This is as the state government has put on hold the airlifting of some intending pilgrims from Lagos to Israel, earlier scheduled for Tuesday (today).

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure on Tuesday.

The airlifted pilgrims concluded their pilgrimage activities on Sunday.

“Good morning Lagos, I’m happy to announce that we have successfully airlifted and returned all three hundred and ten (310) citizens who went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel.

“I want to thank you all for your concern and I must also express my joy to our Ministry of Home Affairs for a job well done,” Sanwo-Olu said via his social media handles.

Giving reason for the suspension of airlifting of intending pilgrims to Israel on Monday, the Board Secretary of Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB), Florence Gbafe, had said the decision was as a result of keen observation of security situations in Israel.

According to her, the Board and the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), will announce a new date for the airlifting of the second batch of the intending pilgrims in due course.

“To all in the second batch of pilgrimage to Israel, kindly note that the pilgrimage is now on hold due to the war situation in Israel. Further information will be communicated as and when due please,” Gbafe had said.

Hamas on Saturday took Israel by surprise firing about 5,000 rockets into the country, escalating the age-long dispute between the two countries.

Hamas military commander, Muhammad Al-Deif, tagged the operation “Al-Aqsa Storm,” adding that it “targeted the enemy positions, airports and military positions with 5,000 rockets.”

According to the United Nations humanitarian office on Tuesday, close to 200,000 people, representing a tenth of the population, have fled their homes in Gaza since the conflict started.

“Displacement has escalated dramatically across the Gaza strip, reaching more than 187,500 people since Saturday.

“Most of them are taking shelter in schools,” Jens Laerke, OCHA spokesperson, told a Geneva briefing, saying further displacement was expected as clashes continued.

At least 800 people have so far been killed.