Skales Releases CCTV Footage Showing EFCC’s Alleged Invasion Of Residence

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…EFCC Refutes Claims

Nigerian artist, John Njeng-Ngeng, professionally known as Skales, has released closed-circuit television footage purportedly showing the entry of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials into his residence.

Advertisement

Using his X page, the singer shared a video recorded by his neighbour during the alleged EFCC home invasion.

This is a video my neighbors recorded pic.twitter.com/iaC55OJMYW — SKALES (@youngskales) October 10, 2023

A separate post shared by Skales on X indicated that the entry occurred on Tuesday, October 10, at 03:49 AM. The video showed armed individuals entering a building.

“Imagine these people pulling up like this to a room where my 6-month-old and my daughter and her (sic) were sleeping,” Skales captioned the video.

Advertisement

Imagine this people pulling up like this to a room where my 6month old and my daughter and her were sleeping pic.twitter.com/RCghRsgz2b — SKALES (@youngskales) October 10, 2023

Skales had claimed, “#officialEFCC pulled up to my house with 3 men with guns and some with sticks and hammers lol, they broke my back door while I was sleeping on the bed with my 6month old daughter, imagine I had a panic attack Cz of my health issues…. Is this not a crime?”

The singer, who claimed that men wearing EFCC uniforms forcefully entered his residence and broke into his house, explained that he was unable to record the incident with his mobile phone because it was confiscated by the alleged EFCC officials.

“This was my neighbour’s home I couldn’t record cos they held my fone … this is evidence that they came to raid since they are denying it.”

This was my neighbor’s home I couldn’t record cos they held my fone … this is evidence that they came to raid since they are denying it https://t.co/IylMiv3mvl — SKALES (@youngskales) October 10, 2023

Advertisement

But EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, firmly denied any invasion of Skales’ home in an Interview with PUNCH, asserting that such allegations lacked merit and emphasizing that the agency’s officials do not conduct operations in such a manner.

He said, “Number 1, we don’t invade. Number 2, we don’t conduct any raids. Number 3, there are ways and rules to identify a regular EFCC operative.

“So, to all intents and purposes, all of his claims, they are totally removed from what an EFCC operation looks like.”

“People can make allegations but the authenticity of the allegation viz a viz the reality on the ground concerning any organisation you’re talking about is important.

“There are impersonations all around, all over the place. So, they are not. We are very polite. We don’t do all those things.

“And I will want him to come forward if he has photo evidence or video evidence, to show that it’s an EFCC thing because we don’t have such things.”