Gunmen Kidnap Retired Lagos Teacher On His Farmland, Demand N15m

Gunmen have reportedly abducted a farmer, Banji Idowu on his farmland in the Iregun, Obokun Local Government Area, Osun State.

Idowu, a retired teacher in Lagos, was reportedly kidnapped on Monday at about 4:00 pm.

The gunmen were said to have left some live bullets from AK 47 riffle at the incident scene to pass a message that the farmer had been kidnapped.

The abductors had contacted his spouse to demand N30 million as ransom, New Telegraph reports.

The family reported the matter at the Ayeso police station, but they were directed to go and register the incident at the Obokun police division in Ibokun.

“Police and members of the local hunters are combing the bush in the area. Amotekun men are also involved in the search. They later contacted us and reduced the ransom to N15 million cash,” a family source told the newspaper.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said, “We are already working on the incident. He will be rescued.”