Breaking: Sanwo-Olu Transmits 39 Cabinet Nominees To House Of Assembly For Confirmation

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, transmitted 39 cabinet nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the governor, Jubril Gawat.

THE WHISTLER gathered that women make up 30 per cent of the cabinet designates.

“FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu transmits the List of Nominees for the State Executive Council to the Lagos State House of Assembly. A total of 39 names was sent,” Gawat tweeted via his Twitter handle.

The Fifth Alteration (No.23) which amended the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 requires the President and Governors to submit the names of persons nominated as Ministers or Commissioners within 60 days after taking oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or State House of Assembly; and for related matters

Sanwo-Olu who dissolved his cabinet on May 26, was sworn-in for a second term on May 29. And today makes it 60 days since the governor took oath of office, which means that by transmitting his cabinet nominees, he met up with the 60-day constitutional requirement.