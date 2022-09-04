Gunmen Kill NSCDC Officer, Abduct Victim’s Siblings, Others In Ekiti

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps along the Oke Ako – Ajowa Road in the Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Saturday evening.

The security agent, who was said to be travelling from Ado-Ekiti to his home town, was attacked in his vehicle and shot dead.

The armed hoodlums were said to have abducted his brothers, who were in the car with him as well as two children travelling in the car with them .

Other sources said the gunmen whisked away two persons whose identities they could not ascertain while another occupant of the vehicle escaped from being kidnapped.

Sources in the community told journalists that hunters in the community and neighbouring communities had started combing the bush to free the captives and to possibly arrest the gunmen.

One of the sources in the community said, “As I speak with you, those kidnapped are still with them in the bush.

“The NSCDC officer was shot dead in the car. Other persons were taken away, Some people say those with the gunmen are two, others say three persons were kidnapped. To the best of my knowledge, the kidnappers are yet to make contact or demand ransom,” he said.

The source added that a member of the Oke Ako community, who was passing by on a motorbike at the time of the incident escaped death by the whiskers as the gunmen fired gunshots at him.

The Regent of Oke Ako, Princess Tinuade Ogunbiyi, said she got the information that somebody was shot dead on the road while others were kidnapped,

The regent said, “I do not know exactly what happened yet, but I do not know what to say again. It is the same thing repeating itself on a daily basis. I am at loss over what to say”.

NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Tolu Afolabi, confirmed the incident.

He said, “We lost one of our officers. We were told he was shot enroute the town and unconfirmed reports have it that two of his brothers were abducted. We are still waiting for reliable information.

“Meanwhile, the investigation of the state command will begin this night. What is confirmed right now is that we lost him,” the NSCDC spokesperson said.