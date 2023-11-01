Gunshots At EFCC’s Ibadan Office Over Arrest Of OAU Students

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gunshots rented the air at the office of Economic Financial Crime Commission(EFCC), Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday after students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) stormed the office in protest against the arrest of 70 of their colleagues.

THE WHISTLER reported that operatives of the EFCC had stormed two hostels situated at Oduduwa estate in Ile-Ife around 1AM on Wednesday and arrested the students.

Following this, scores of OAU students mobilised to the office of EFCC located at 16, Rev Oyebode Crescent Iyaganku, G.R.A, in Ibadan to demand the release of their colleagues.

The students were seen carrying placards with several inscriptions, including “My security as a student should be a priority”; “EFCC stop illegal activities”; “We are students not a criminal”; “FreeOAUstudents,” among others.

The students chanted anti-government songs and also demanded for the immediate release of their colleagues unconditionally.

However, while the students were protesting, masked operatives of EFCC started shooting into the air to scare the protesters away.

The Chairman of the National Association of University Students, Osun Campus committee, Yinka Popoola, told journalists:, “they were shooting sporadically in the air to scare us away. It is a show of shame. They did the same a few days ago at the College of Forestry. We are demanding for unconditional release of all the students that were arrested.”