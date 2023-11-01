JUST IN: OAU Officials To Storm EFCC Ibadan Office Over Students’ Arrest

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Wednesday, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided two hostels, Superb and Fine Touch, located in Oduduwa Estate, Ile-Ife, and reportedly arrested over 70 students.

But the OAU management said it is yet to determine the number of its students picked up by the anti-graft agency.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER in a phone interview, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, said delegates had been sent to the EFCC office in Ibadan to investigate the arrests.

He emphasized that the university wants to ensure that its students are not unduly harassed, intimidated, or abused.

“The university has sent delegates to the EFCC office to ascertain the number of our students in detention,” Olarewaju said. “We want to ensure that our students are not unduly harassed or intimidated, nor abused. The management has mandated us to go to Ibadan and find out because the welfare of students is important to us.

“We want to go and see by ourselves so that we can come back and give the management necessary feedback. We are just going there now. It is not only our students that are outside Ife, so we wouldn’t want a situation where people will say all those who were arrested are our students whereas maybe some of them are not our students. We want to know who we want to fight for, who we want to defend and protect.”