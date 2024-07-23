‘Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo’: Skit Maker Brings 93-Year-Old Artist Back Into Spotlight

559 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian comedian and content creator, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, better known as Brain Jotter, has catapulted a 41-year-old Nigerian song into the global spotlight.

Brain Jotter’s creative use of Mike “Gentleman” Ejeagha’s 1983 hit “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo” ignited a viral dance challenge that has captivated social media users worldwide and introduced the new generation to the rich heritage of Igbo culture.

Using the song, the skit maker introduced a unique dance involving participants facing opposite directions to perform a comical leg dance, and chasing each other to the chorus “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo”

The dance challenge rapidly gained traction, with Brain Jotter’s video amassing nearly one million likes as of July 21.

The challenge has drawn a wide range of participants, including celebrities, Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala and her teammates were seen performing the dance moves in Bordeaux before the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony.

Also, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre, joined the trend with his wife.

Other celebrities including Kanayo O. Kanayo, skit Makers— Sabinus, Crazeclown, and Ade, amongst others, have joined the trend of people dancing to the song.

The 93-year-old song, which tells the tale of a cunning tortoise outsmarting an elephant, has resonated with a new generation, bringing renewed attention to Nigerian folklore and Igbo culture.

It tells the story of a princess who declined numerous proposals until her father, the king, enquired why, and she informed him that she was in search of a groom who would present her with an elephant.

The tortoise then tricked the elephant by inviting it to an event at the palace, pretending to be the chairman of a ceremony.