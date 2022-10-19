Peter Obi ‘Best Man To Fix Nigeria’ — Kanayo O. Kanayo Endorses LP Candidate For President

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential ambition of Labour Party’s Peter Obi has received a boost as veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, endorsed him on Wednesday.

Kanayo announced his endorsement of Obi during an interview on Solid FM 100.9 in Enugu State.

The 60-year-old actor described Obi as the “best man to fix Nigeria,” adding that the LP candidate is humble and gives a listening ear.

“I know Peter Gregory Obi personally, he is a man that I can define in very few words, as humble, as a man who has a listening ear for everything. He has the character and competence Nigeria needs at this critical time.

“Peter Obi is the best man to fix Nigeria, I am Obidient, Obidient is better than sacrifice,” Kanayo added.

He joins other celebrities such as P-Square, Zubby Michael, Chidi Mokeme, Harry Anyanwu, Hilda Dokubo, amongst others, who have openly declared support for Obi.

