Peter Obi ‘Best Man To Fix Nigeria’ — Kanayo O. Kanayo Endorses LP Candidate For President
The presidential ambition of Labour Party’s Peter Obi has received a boost as veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, endorsed him on Wednesday.
Kanayo announced his endorsement of Obi during an interview on Solid FM 100.9 in Enugu State.
The 60-year-old actor described Obi as the “best man to fix Nigeria,” adding that the LP candidate is humble and gives a listening ear.
“I know Peter Gregory Obi personally, he is a man that I can define in very few words, as humble, as a man who has a listening ear for everything. He has the character and competence Nigeria needs at this critical time.
“Peter Obi is the best man to fix Nigeria, I am Obidient, Obidient is better than sacrifice,” Kanayo added.
He joins other celebrities such as P-Square, Zubby Michael, Chidi Mokeme, Harry Anyanwu, Hilda Dokubo, amongst others, who have openly declared support for Obi.
VIDEO: