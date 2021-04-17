Happening Now: Faisal Shuaib Meets FCT Primary Health Care Board On Vaccine Distribution

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, is currently meeting with members of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Health Care Board over the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.

The meeting which is being held in Abuja is aimed at finding suitable ways of improving the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

As of April 16, Nigeria has vaccinated a total of 1,081,548 Nigerians, which is 53.8 per cent of the targeted proportion of her population.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER during the week, the Director of Nursing Services, National Hospital, Rita Obazee, mentioned that the clinic vaccinates no fewer than 150-160 individuals daily.

Obazee told our correspondent that the hospital uses no fewer than 15 bottles daily.

“We have used 15 bottles today, each is for 10 persons,” Obazee revealed, noting that more Nigerians are getting abreast of the need to protect themselves from the scourge of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine which is being used in Nigeria should be administered twice (i.e 0.5ml each for two doses) intramuscularly with an interval of eight to 12 weeks, from the date of the first dose.