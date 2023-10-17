Nigeria Secures 6m HPV Vaccines, To Rollout Supplies In 7 days

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has secured over six million doses of the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine and other essential supplies for the public.

The government also said it is prepared for the rollout of the vaccination for girls aged nine to 14 years on October 24, 2023.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib disclosed this on Tuesday at a press briefing in Abuja.

Shuaib said the vaccine will help to prevent HPV infection and reduce the risk of cervical cancer.

HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection that has a silent harbinger of several types of cancers, including cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women aged 15 to 49 years. Nigeria contributes an estimated 12,075 new cases of global cervical cancer annually.

HPV infection has been identified as a high-risk factor, implicated in 95 per cent of cervical cancer cases. With 12,000 new diagnoses and 8,000 lives claimed each year, it translates to 33 new cervical cancer cases and 22 deaths every day in the country.

HPV is caused by a DNA virus belonging to the family Papillomaviridae. The virions are non-enveloped and contain a double-stranded DNA genome.

Dr Faisal noted that while vaccination is the most potent prevention measure against HPV, women are encouraged to undergo regular screening tests for early detection and treatment.

“Over the past several months, the NPHCDA, in close collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and our dedicated partners, has diligently executed a comprehensive plan to introduce the HPV vaccine.

“We have bolstered the capabilities of our frontline healthcare workers, ensuring they are adept in administering the vaccine. Alongside our partners and donors, we have secured over six million doses of the HPV vaccine and essential supplies.

“We have conducted numerous forums to raise awareness among stakeholders, including parents and caregivers regarding the pivotal importance of HPV vaccination.

“To address any concerns or misconceptions, have engaged with communities and established a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to measure the impact and progress of the vaccination campaign.

“This vital vaccine introduction will occur in two phases. The first phase will encompass 16 states, including Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Enugu, Jigawa, Kano, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Osun, Taraba, and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The second phase is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 and will encompass the remaining states: Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyl, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Yobe, and Zamfara,” he said.

The Gardasil HPV vaccination has been granted approval by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration to be distributed as a one-shot vaccine.

In her statement, the Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye emphasised the agency’s dedication to guaranteeing the safety, quality, and effectiveness of the Gardasil vaccine within the country.

Adeyeye explained that Gardasil is a vaccine designed to safeguard against HPV and is suggested for girls and boys between the ages of 11 and 12, but it can also be administered as early as nine years old or as late as 26 years old.