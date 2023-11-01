Forum Hails Former NPHCDA Boss For Transforming Nigerian Healthcare

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The remarkable leadership of Dr. Faisal Shuaib, the former Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in Nigeria, has received recognition from the Forum of Executive Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of State Primary Health Care Development Agencies and Boards.

During a valedictory session held on Tuesday night, the forum expressed their admiration for his exceptional contributions to advancing the primary healthcare agenda in the country.

The chairman of the forum, Dr. Mohammed Adis, highlighted the significant progress and transformation witnessed at NPHCDA under Shuaib’s guidance.

He commended Shuaib’s visionary approach to healthcare delivery, emphasising the groundbreaking initiatives that positively impacted the lives of millions of Nigerians.

Adis noted, “Your dedication to improving the health outcomes of our citizens has been truly commendable.”

Adis applauded Shuaib’s leadership style characterised by inclusivity, transparency, and a commitment to collaboration.

He pointed out that Shuaib consistently promoted strong partnerships with various stakeholders, including the Forum of Executive Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of State Primary Health Care Development Agencies, to ensure a coordinated and effective approach to primary healthcare delivery.

“Your willingness to listen, engage, and incorporate the perspectives of different actors has been instrumental in driving progress and achieving tangible results,” Adis added.

In his message during the valedictory session, Dr. Faisal Shuaib expressed pride in the milestones achieved under his leadership.

He pointed out the successful implementation of the Primary Health Care Under One Roof Policy, improvements in routine immunization activities, increased COVID-19 vaccine uptake, and the enhancement of other primary health care services.

He attributed these achievements to the collective commitment and dedication to the health and well-being of communities.

Shuaib encouraged his colleagues to maintain the momentum, prioritise the needs of the people, and uphold the values and ethos they had worked hard to instate.

Dr. Faisal Shuaib, a doctor and public health specialist, served as the Executive Director and CEO of the NPHCDA during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration from January 2017.

He was succeeded by Muyi Aina, appointed as the new chief executive officer and CEO by President Bola Tinubu on October 20, 2023.