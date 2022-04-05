Happening Now: Kyari To Speak On Energy Transition At 5th NUPENG Quadrennial Delegates Conference
The National Union of Petrol and Engineering and Gas workers is currently holding its 5th quadrennial delegates conference in Asaba, Delta State.
The conference with theme, “Just Energy Transition: For oil and gas workers social welfare and security” is being attended by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroluem Company Ltd, Mele Kyari; the Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige;
Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu; and the Group Executive Director (Upstream), NNPC Ltd, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye and other senior government officials.