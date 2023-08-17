‘He Deserves Allah-Given Rights’ – MURIC Demands Bawa’s Release From DSS Custody

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has said the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) deserves his “Allah-given fundamental human rights” and should either be released or charged to court.

Bawa has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for over two months with growing concerns that his rights may have been abridged.

He was arrested on 14th June, 2023.

Addressing those concerns, the Executive Director of MURIC, Ishaq Akintola, said the embattled ex-EFCC chair has been in detention without any explanation whatsoever.

“This is contrary to the letter and spirit of Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which guarantees fair hearing in compliance with the judicial principle of audi alterem partem (i.e. hear from both sides to a case before taking a decision). Nigerians are yet to hear from the former EFCC boss. Neither have they heard from his lawyers.

“There should be no detention without trial in a democracy. It stands in contra distinction to Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which says inter alia, ‘Every citizen of Nigeria is entitled to move freely throughout Nigeria and to reside in any part thereof.”

“Article 7(b) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights also stipulates the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court or tribunal. To that extent, therefore, it must be assumed that Bawa is innocent,” Akintola said in the statement obtained by THE WHISTLER.

He said MURIC demands that Bawa “should be set free or brought to court where his charges will be read to him. He should also be allowed to see his lawyer, his personal doctor and key members of his family.

“MURIC demands the enforcement of Allah-given fundamental human rights of AbdulRasheed Bawa. He should be set free or arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction where he can be granted bail.

“Our vision of Nigeria is that of a land where every man or woman is free from institutional, societal and individual coercion, a land where tyranny, oppression, injustice as well as political and socio-economic marginalisation become history,” he added.