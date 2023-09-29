Heavy Downpour May Disrupt 2023 Igbo Day Celebration

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The commencement of the 2023 Igbo Day Celebration being held today at Okpara Square, Enugu, might be delayed by an early morning heavy downpour in Enugu metropolis and its environs.

The rain began around 6:22am, and has been falling since then, stalling the movement of people that planned to attend the all-important celebration scheduled to commence at 10am.

“We planned to take off early,” says Chief Samson Ezeme, an Ohanaeze chieftain, “but the rain started almost immediately. This is rainy season, and I won’t subscribe to beliefs that enemies are after the celebration. Whenever the rain subsides, we take off.”

Moses Ekpere said he came with enthusiasm to showcase his indigenous technological breakthroughs.

According to him, “I’m staying in a hotel close to the venue, but the rain is falling. Our spirit isn’t dampened because the event will be a success. The organisers planned it well, and come rain or sun, we must succeed. The event will provide us the opportunity to tell the world that igboland can be the Japan of Africa if we are encouraged.

“Our political leaders will also be in attendance. We hope they will hear and attend to challenges of business development in the South East, such as light rail, bad road networks, and insecurity.”

Apart from displays of Igbo-made products and culture, the event will also witness posthumous awards of some icons of Igbo land cutting across the federation.

The recipients, according to the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, include Rt Hon Nnamdi Azikiwe; Maj Gen Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi; Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu; Gen Phillip Effiong; Dr Sam Mbakwe; Professor Chinua Achebe; Mrs Miriam Babangida; Alh Ado Bayero; Col Fajuyi, and King Jubo Jubogha (King Jaja of Opobo).