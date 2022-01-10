Help Others To Achieve Their Dreams, Obi Cubana Tells Wealthy Nigerians

Popular businessman, Obinna Iyeagbu, well known as Obi Cubana, has urged wealthy Nigerians to help people achieve their dreams.

The businessman said rather than competing with one another, people should be more collaborative.

Obi Cubana made this known on Monday via his official Instagram page.

Sharing a photo of himself, he wrote, “Today let’s talk about ‘Lending a helping hand’ ever heard of the saying, we rise by lifting others?

“Everyone needs help every now and then. And we can only get help through people. Even when we pray for help, God still uses people to answer that prayer.So you can actually see that we are all connected in this universe.

“Our first and primary call is to humanity but sadly, we seem to have lost that. We’d rather compete with each other than support one another.

“Be more collaborative than competitive. Supporting another’s success won’t dampen yours. Lighting another’s candle definitely won’t blow out yours. Be nice to people.

“Maybe it’ll be unappreciated, unreciprocated or simply ignored, it doesn’t matter. Just spread the love anyways; preach love, practice love, show love. Do a little something everyday to help out either at home, office or community because it translates into big things.”

He further said, “When you help others, your life starts to have meaning and purpose. Real joy comes not from material possessions but from people.

“We were called to be human first. So our main priority on earth is to help each other and be our brother’s keeper.

“Help others achieve their dreams and you will achieve yours. At the end of the day, it’s not about what you have or even accomplished, it’ll be about who you’ve lifted or who you’ve made better. I charge you this Monday to dare to reach out into darkness to pull another person into the light. Seek for who you’ll hold their hands for. Together, we rise!”

THE WHISTLER had reported that the businessman built a church in his hometown, Oba, in Anambra State.

According to him, the church was built in memory of his mom as part of his promise to God.